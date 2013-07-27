Starbucks Shares Are Surging

Starbucks shares are up 7% after reporting what CEO Howard Schultz called “the best across-the-board third-quarter performance in our 42-year history.”



Total net revenues increased 13% to $3.7 billion, in line with estimates.

Earnings came in at $417.8 million for $0.55 EPS, versus $0.53 expected and $333.1 million/$0.43 a year ago.

Here’s the chart:

