Starbucks just released its latest secret menu item -- the 'orange drink' -- and people are obsessed

We’ve barely recovered from the country’s obsession with Starbucks’ pink and purple drinks, but it’s already been replaced with a new one: the ‘orange drink.’

With over 5,000 posts on Instagram, #orangedrink is the newest concoction on Starbucks’ secret summer drink menu.



The drink is made with orange and mango juice, two scoops of vanilla bean powder, and coconut milk. Based on your preference, the citrusy beverage can be served either shaken or fizzed.



If your local Starbucks happens to carry orange wedges, baristas will throw in a few of those for an even more vibrant looking drink.



As far as taste goes, it tastes a little like the original Orange Julius, a food-court staple.



It’s safe to say that Starbucks will be offering a myriad of colourful drinks to sip on this summer. With three new flavours introduced within the past few weeks, we wonder what (colour) they will come up with next.

