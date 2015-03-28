11 awesome Starbucks secret menu Frappuccinos

If you’re bored ordering the same Mocha Frappuccino, we have a solution.

The website Starbucks Secret Menu lists dozens of new combinations for the frozen favourite.

If you try this in stores, baristas recommend knowing which ingredients come in the Frappuccino when you order. Starbucks workers aren’t briefed on the secret menu, and so instructions are a must.

Here are some of the best “secret” Frappuccinos:

Cookie Dough : Order a Cinnamon Dolce Creme Frappuccino. Add mocha syrup (1 pump for tall, 2 pumps for grande, 3 pumps for venti). Ask for java chips blended in, top with cookie crumble.

: Order a Cinnamon Dolce Creme Frappuccino. Add mocha syrup (1 pump for tall, 2 pumps for grande, 3 pumps for venti). Ask for java chips blended in, top with cookie crumble. Red Velvet: Order a half White Chocolate/half regular Mocha Frappuccino. Add raspberry syrup (1 pump for tall, 2 pumps for grande, 3 pumps for venti). Top with whipped cream.

Order a half White Chocolate/half regular Mocha Frappuccino. Add raspberry syrup (1 pump for tall, 2 pumps for grande, 3 pumps for venti). Top with whipped cream. Cap’n Crunch: Order a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino. Add caramel syrup (1/2 pump for tall, 1 pump for grande, 1.5 pumps for venti). Add toffee syrup (1 pump for tall, 1.5 pumps for grande, 2 pumps for venti). Add hazelnut syrup (1/2 pump for tall, 1 pump for grande, 1.5 pumps for venti). Add java chips if you want some crunch.

Order a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino. Add caramel syrup (1/2 pump for tall, 1 pump for grande, 1.5 pumps for venti). Add toffee syrup (1 pump for tall, 1.5 pumps for grande, 2 pumps for venti). Add hazelnut syrup (1/2 pump for tall, 1 pump for grande, 1.5 pumps for venti). Add java chips if you want some crunch. Cotton Candy: Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. Add raspberry syrup (1 pump for tall, 1.5 pumps for grande, 2 pumps for venti).

Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. Add raspberry syrup (1 pump for tall, 1.5 pumps for grande, 2 pumps for venti). Neapolitan: Order a Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino. Add a scoop of vanilla bean powder (1.5 scoops for a venti). Add mocha syrup (1 pump for tall, 2 pump for grande, 3 for venti). Top with chocolate syrup and chocolate whipped cream.

Order a Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino. Add a scoop of vanilla bean powder (1.5 scoops for a venti). Add mocha syrup (1 pump for tall, 2 pump for grande, 3 for venti). Top with chocolate syrup and chocolate whipped cream. Ferrero Roche: Order a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino. Add mocha syrup (2 pumps for tall, 3 for grande, 3.5 for venti). Add hazelnut syrup (1 pump for tall, 1.5 for grande, 2 for venti). Add hazelnut drizzle.

Order a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino. Add mocha syrup (2 pumps for tall, 3 for grande, 3.5 for venti). Add hazelnut syrup (1 pump for tall, 1.5 for grande, 2 for venti). Add hazelnut drizzle. Cake Batter: Order a Vanilla Creme Frappuccino. Add almond syrup (1 pump for tall, 1.5 pumps for grande, 2 for pumps venti)

Order a Vanilla Creme Frappuccino. Add almond syrup (1 pump for tall, 1.5 pumps for grande, 2 for pumps venti) Oreo: Order a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino. Blend with white mocha instead of regular. Top with chocolate or regular whipped cream.

Order a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino. Blend with white mocha instead of regular. Top with chocolate or regular whipped cream. Caramel Mocha Chip: Order a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino. Add bittersweet mocha sauce (1 pump for tall, 2 pumps for grande, 3 pumps for venti). Line the cup with caramel drizzle. Top with chocolate whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cookie crumbs.

Order a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino. Add bittersweet mocha sauce (1 pump for tall, 2 pumps for grande, 3 pumps for venti). Line the cup with caramel drizzle. Top with chocolate whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cookie crumbs. Chocolate-Covered Raspberry: Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. Add java chips. Add raspberry syrup (2 pumps for tall, 2 pumps for grande and venti). Line the inside of the cup with mocha sauce. Top with raspberry whip and mocha drizzle.

Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. Add java chips. Add raspberry syrup (2 pumps for tall, 2 pumps for grande and venti). Line the inside of the cup with mocha sauce. Top with raspberry whip and mocha drizzle. Horchata: Order a Tazo Chai Creme Frappuccino. Add vanilla syrup (1/2 pump for tall, 1 pump for grande, 1.5 pumps for venti). Add cinnamon dolce syrup (1 pump for tall, 2 pumps for grande, 3 pumps for venti). Add chai syrup (2 pumps for tall, 3 pumps for grande, 4 pumps for venti). Cinnamon dusted on top.

