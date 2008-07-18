Starbucks (SBUX) Finally Agrees: Starbucks Across Street From Two Starbucks Is Too Much

Starbucks (SBUX) has revealed the locations of their 600 store closings and the list reads like a cross-section of the United States. Big cities, shopping malls, beaches, college towns: no area appears safe. While Las Vegas will lose the most stores (13), even SBUX’s hometown of Seattle is expected to lose 7.



And sometimes a Starbucks across the street from a Starbucks, across from a Starbucks is one too many Starbucks (WSJ):

San Francisco’s Metreon entertainment complex, located at an intersection the company had determined could support three Starbucks, will lose one of those locations. In towns with fewer Starbucks, city officials have said they will try to persuade the company to reconsider closing their location, and customers have said in Internet postings that they are circulating petitions to save their location.

See The Full List Of Starbucks Closures Here

