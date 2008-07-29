Starbucks (SBUX) Closing More Than 2/3 Of Australian Cafes

Apparently, Starbucks (SBUX) didn’t click down under. Starbucks is closing 61 of its 85 cafes in Australia, which span 6 of Australia’s 8 states/territories, leaving only 24 coffee shops in the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.



These shutterings come on the heels of the 600 Starbucks closings in the US. However, the US has more than 11,000 Starbucks total.

Considering the massive failure of the Australian expansion, started in 2000, we don’t expect any “Save Our Starbucks” campaigns in the outback.

