Starbucks is already running out of the Unicorn Frappuccino -- and baristas are overjoyed

Kate Taylor
Unicorn FrappuccinoKate Taylor

If you were procrastinating on trying Starbucks‘ Unicorn Frappuccino, you might be out of luck. 

According to the company, many stores have already sold out of the beverage, which debuted on Wednesday, Starbucks said on Twitter on Friday. 

Customers who were unable to get a Unicorn Frappuccino of their own have taken to social media to complain. 

While customers may not be happy, most baristas seem pretty relieved not to have to make the drink any more.

“We ran out of unicorn frappuccino ingredients after the first day….we sold 508 unicorn f—– frappuccinos in ONE F—— DAY!” one barista wrote. 

While running out of ingredients in a day or two seems speedy, the Unicorn Frappuccino was only supposed to be on the menu for five days. So, if you haven’t ordered your own colour-changing beverage yet, you only have till Sunday — at the latest. 

NOW WATCH: We tried Burger King’s new Froot Loops milkshake and it blew us away

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.