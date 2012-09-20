Here Are All The Changes Starbucks Is Making To Its Rewards Program

Photo: Flickr / Greenpin Chang

Starbucks is making a bunch of modifications to its My Starbucks Rewards program.The changes kick in on October 16th.



Here’s a breakdown for Gold level members:

New benefits

Gold members will receive a reward every 12 transactions, instead of every 15.

You’ll be able to redeem the reward for a drink or food item. The food benefit applies to almost all the food Starbucks offers.

Rewards will be digital (via email notification), so you won’t have to wait for a postcard. The reward will be loaded directly onto your Starbucks Card.

Benefits that are going away

Syrups and soy milk will no longer be on the house.

You won’t get a free tall beverage when you buy a pound of coffee.

Everything else — like birthday drinks and refills — is sticking around.

Starbucks explains how the redemption process works:

1. Visit any participating company-operated store

2. Tell the barista you have a free reward that you want to use (that way you get to choose when you redeem your reward)

3. Present your registered Starbucks Card (or scan your registered Card on the Starbucks Card mobile app).

And here’s handy side-by-side graphic from Starbucks:

Photo: Starbucks

