Starbucks Tumbles After Reporting Weak Earnings

Starbucks shares are falling after the company reported earnings that were slightly weaker than expected.

The coffee chain reported earnings-per-share of $US0.74 for fiscal Q4, in-line with analysts’ estimates. Net revenue came in at $US4.18 billion, short of the $US4.24 billion expected.

The stock was down 5% in after-market trading.

“Starbucks performance in fiscal 2014 was extraordinary by any metric or comparison,” CEO Howard Schultz said in a statement.

Comparable stores sales increased 5%, and the company boosted its outlook for 2015.

