Some Christians are unhappy with Starbucks' new holiday red cups

Earlier this November, Starbucks kicked off the holiday season with its highly anticipated red cups — but now, thanks to a viral Facebook video, some people aren’t feeling too cheery about this year’s festive cup design.

After ordering a drink at Starbucks, Josh Feuerstein, a self-proclaimed American evangelist and internet personality, discovered that the 2015 Starbucks cups are just red, instead of decorated with ornaments or reindeer as they have been in past years.

Feuerstein was displeased to find that the cups didn’t say “Merry Christmas” on them, so when the barista asked for his name, he said it was “Merry Christmas,” forcing the Starbucks employee to write the holiday sentiment on his cup.

Here’s a look at the video.

“Starbucks REMOVED CHRISTMAS from their cups because they hate Jesus … SO I PRANKED THEM … and they HATE IT!!!!,” Feuerstein captioned the video.



Starbucks REMOVED CHRISTMAS from their cups because they hate Jesus … SO I PRANKED THEM … and they HATE IT!!!! #shareUse #MERRYCHRISTMASSTARBUCKSFollow –> Joshua Feuerstein

Posted by Joshua Feuerstein on Thursday, November 5, 2015

He asks that “all great Americans and Christians” try his name trick at Starbucks and that people use the hashtag #MerryChristmasStarbucks to spread the word.

It worked. The video has been shared more than 400,000 times since being posted on Thursday and #MerryChristmasStarbucks was a trending topic on Facebook and Twitter over the weekend. The original Facebook video had over 10 million views as of Sunday evening.

Online, reactions to the hashtag have been mixed.

Some people came out in support of Feuerstein’s campaign against Starbucks.

@Starbucks I have to agree with the rest of your patrons on social media. Bring back #MerryChristmasStarbucks!

— Luke Roberts (@LukeRobertsMI) November 7, 2015

#MerryChristmasStarbucks Just don’t buy it; boycott em – takin away the money is the best way to teach a lesson.

— Kat Ozkosar (@KatOzkosar) November 8, 2015

While others pointed out there might be bigger issues in the world than the new red cups.

To Christians upset over red cups: solve a real problem #merrychristmas #starbucks

— Zachary M Hays (@ZMHAYS) November 8, 2015

Forgot that forcing others to celebrate Christmas was one of Jesus’ commands after love God & love your neighbours #merrychristmas #starbucks

— Greg Woods (@diygreg) November 8, 2015

The red cup tradition dates back to 1997, according to the Starbucks website.

“In the past, we have told stories with our holiday cups designs,” Jeffrey Fields, Starbucks vice president of Design & Content explained. “This year we wanted to usher in the holidays with a purity of design that welcomes all of our stories.”

And, as noted by by several Twitter users, that “purity of design” bears a striking similarity to another infamous red drinking vessel: the Solo cup.

Frat Boys have been having a war on Christmas for years. #merrychristmasstarbucks pic.twitter.com/mFa6cGPDtS

— geoff grant (@needsinsulin) November 8, 2015

*Toby Keith releases ‘Red Solo Cup’*”RED CUPS ARE THE GREATEST!”*Starbucks uses red cups*”BOO PLAIN RED CUPS!”#MerryChristmasStarbucks

— Nick Houser (@Nick_Houser) November 7, 2015

