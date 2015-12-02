Starbucks is recalling sandwiches after E. coli outbreak

Starbucks has removed turkey sandwiches from more than 1,000 stores in three states following an E. coli contamination scare, the company said Tuesday.

The “holiday turkey with stuffing paninis” with “enjoy-by” dates of November 27 to November 28 have been pulled from stores in California, Oregon, and Nevada, Starbucks spokeswoman Erin Jane Schaeffer told Business Insider.

The sandwiches contained celery from Taylor Farms Pacific of Tracy, California, which the FDA recently identified as the source of an E. coli outbreak affecting Costco.

The outbreak, which spans seven states, was traced back to Taylor Farms’ celery in Costco’s rotisserie chicken salad.

Schaeffer noted that Starbucks removed the sandwiches out of an “abundance of caution,” and that the company hasn’t received notice of any adverse customer reactions to the food.

Costco has also removed all remaining rotisserie chicken salad from its stores in the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.