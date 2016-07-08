Starbucks is raising its prices in less than a week

Starting July 12, your daily Starbucks coffee might cost a little more.

The company said it is planning a price hike “on select beverages.” Which drinks will be affected, and by how much, is currently unknown.

Starbucks accidentally leaked news of the price increase because of a computer glitch. The price adjustment was prematurely installed on the sale systems of some of their stores in the US, so some customers were overcharged by as much as “30 cents per beverage.”

The company apologised for the overcharge, and revealed that it had happened because it is planning to raise prices soon.

