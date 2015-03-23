Starbucks executive describes how his life became a nightmare after the company announced its #RaceTogether campaign

A senior Starbucks executive says he was attacked online after the coffee chain began a campaign this week encouraging baristas to talk about race relations with customers.

“I felt personally attacked in a cascade of negativity,” Corey duBrowa, the senior vice president of communications at Starbucks, wrote in a post on Medium on Tuesday.

DuBrowa blocked several Twitter users Monday before deactivating his account.

“I got overwhelmed by the volume and tenor of the discussion, and I reacted,” he wrote. “Most of all, I was concerned about becoming a distraction from the respectful conversation around Race Together that we have been trying to create.”

“Race Together” is what Starbucks is calling its new campaign. Critics have attacked the campaign on social media, saying Starbucks is trying to capitalise on racial tensions in the US.

Some of those critics tweeted their concerns directly to duBrowa on Monday. And after he deleted his account, critics accused him of stifling the discussion around race relations that Starbucks’ new campaign was said to want to initiate.

#Starbucks‘s @coreydu wanted to talk about race so much he deleted his account after people started talking to him about it. #RaceTogether

— Brianna Leigh (@raininblack) March 17, 2015

@coreydu went from this to this in less time than a Scandal episode. Y’all the real Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/Qv6M3T7z3K

— TotesEvilTimesGuise (@KashannKilson) March 17, 2015

Wow so @coreydu or Corey duBrowa of #Starbucks deleted his account on here and deleted our comments about #RaceTogether on IG.

— barb❤️ (@ohitsbarbara) March 17, 2015

The senior vice president of @Starbucks global communications, Corey duBrowa, deleted his twitter to avoid talking about race #RaceTogether

— Chris Edwards (@HeyChrisEdwards) March 17, 2015

In response to his critics, duBrowa said he had since decided to reactivate his Twitter account.

“No matter how ugly the discussion has been since I shut my account down, I’m reaffirming my belief in the power of meaningful, civil, thoughtful, respectful open conversation — on Twitter and everywhere else,” he said.

Hundreds of people have responded to his return to Twitter, and the reactions are mixed.

@coreydu thank you for helping initiate #RaceTogether. I think it’s so important. Don’t take the negative comments to heart.

— Anika007 (@orangespatula14) March 18, 2015

Once social media & #RaceTogether collided, Starbucks SVP of Communications @coreydu left Twitter. Then PR called & his tucked tail is back.

— Rebecca (@NFLSeahawks12s) March 17, 2015

Glad you’re back @coreydu! Your intentions are great – trying to bring us all together as human beings.

— Erica Toelle (@EricaToelle) March 18, 2015

@coreydu Couldn’t handle real questions about race relations so he deletes his Twitter. Stay gone‼️ #RaceTogether pic.twitter.com/kDiluSNwR0

— ✨SafeWord: Apples ✨ (@SafeWordApples) March 18, 2015

