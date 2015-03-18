A Starbucks executive just deleted his Twitter account after backlash over the company's new "race together" campaign

Hayley Peterson
Starbucks race togetherStarbucks

Starbucks is in hot water after launching a new campaign that encourages baristas to talk about race relations with customers. 

Critics have been lashing out at the company on social media, saying Starbucks is trying to capitalise on racial tension in the US.

Following the backlash, Starbucks’ senior vice president of communications Corey DuBrowa appears to have deleted his Twitter account, which has only added to critics’ outrage.

 Twitter users claim that they were blocked by DuBrowa before his Twitter account went inactive.

We reached out to Starbucks for comment on the deleted account and we will update when we hear back. 

Here’s a cached version of DuBrowa’s Twitter account.

Corey DuBrowaBusiness Insider

 

