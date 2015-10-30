Starbucks reports earnings in line with expectations

Starbucks reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, right in line with expectations.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.43. Net revenues totaled $US4.91 billion, versus the estimate for $US4.90 according to Bloomberg.

The stock fell by as much as 3.6% in after-hours trading.

More to come …

