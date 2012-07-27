Starbucks Slashes Guidance

Photo: Nicholas Smale/Flickr

Starbucks reported third quarter EPS of $0.43 cents and revenue of $3.30B. The company also announced that it plans to open 1,200 new stores. The stock is down over 6 per cent in after-hours trading. Starbucks also cut guidance from $0.46-0.48 cents to $0.44-0.45 cents.Click here for updates >



Analysts expected EPS to come in at $0.45 cents a share. Revenue was expected at $3.3 billion.

Here is the PR report from Starbucks.

Starbucks Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Earnings per Share Increases 19% to $0.43; Revenues Grow 13% to $3.3 Billion

U.S. Comparable Store Sales Grow 7%; Global Grows 6%

CPG Revenue Grows 45%, Driven by Increasing Share of Premium Coffee Category

Company Lowers Q4 FY12 Earnings Outlook Due to Global Economic Conditions

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jul. 26, 2012– Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal third quarter ended July 1, 2012.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2012 Highlights:

Total net revenues increased 13% to $3.3 billion

U.S. comparable store sales increased 7%; Global comparable store sales increased 6%

Channel Development revenues increased 45% to $316 million

Operating income increased 22% to $492 million; operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 14.9%

EPS increased 19% to $0.43 per share, compared to $0.36 per share in Q3 FY11

Starbucks opened 231 net new stores globally, including its 600th store in mainlandChina, and its first stores in Finland and Costa Rica.

Q4 Fiscal 2012 Targets:

The company has updated its Q4 FY12 revenue and EPS targets as follows:

Revenue growth of 10% – 12%

Earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.45, representing growth of 19% – 22% compared to Q4 FY11 non-GAAP EPS

Fiscal 2013 Targets:

The company has introduced its initial FY13 revenue and EPS targets as follows:

Revenue growth of 10% – 13%

1,200 net new stores, driven by acceleration in the U.S. and China

Earnings per share of $2.04 to $2.14, representing growth of 15% – 20%

“Starbucks record Q3 results demonstrate the continued strength of our global business and brand, the success of multiple, highly innovative consumer packaged goods initiatives and continued acceleration of our China and Asia-Pacificoperations,” said Howard Schultz, chairman, president and ceo. “Despite coming in short of our expectations I am pleased with the increasing operating leverage we are seeing, the fact that this was our 11th consecutive quarter of record results and the fact that we achieved the results in the face of high legacy commodity costs and challenging economic and consumer headwinds in key markets. I am confident that we are operating with the discipline, flexibility and customer centricity necessary to enable us to continue driving EPS growth in excess of revenue growth over the long run,” Schultz added.

“While still representing earnings growth of approximately 20% over last year’s fourth quarter, we have lowered our expectations for Q4 FY12 earnings per share to $0.44 to $0.45 to reflect the difficult economic environment all global retailers are confronting today,” commented Troy Alstead, cfo. “Nonetheless, we remain confident in the underlying strength of our business, in the strategies we have in place for driving sustained, profitable growth, and in our ability to again drive earnings growth in the range of 15% – 20% in fiscal 2013.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.