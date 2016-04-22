Starbucks earnings meet expectations, stock falls 5%

Starbucks reported nearly exactly in-line earnings Thursday, and the stock is sliding.

The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, exactly in line with analyst expectations. Revenue came in at $5.00 billion against expectations of $5.03 billion.

“Starbucks Q2 represented another quarter of solid growth, with the highest revenues of any non-holiday quarter in our history and excellent financial, operating and profit performance,” said CFO Scott Mew.

After the announcement, the stock has been sliding. As of 4:18 p.m. ET the stock is down around 4.5% at $57.89 a share

More to come…

