Starbucks is bringing the Pumpkin Spice Latte back earlier than ever as customers grow desperate for 2020 to end. Here's how this year's launch compares to PSL seasons past.

Starbucks PSL season has officially begun at Starbucks.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks’ menu on Tuesday, August 25.

This is the earliest ever recorded return of the PSL.

A particularly stressful and chaotic 2020 seems to have helped convince chains to start Pumpkin Spice season earlier than ever.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

PSL season has officially begun at Starbucks.

On Tuesday, the coffee giant announced that it was launching its fall menu. Seasonal menu items include:

Pumpkin Spice Latte, returning for the 17th year

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which was first introduced in 2019

Salted Caramel Mocha

Pumpkin bakery items, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone

The August 25 launch date is the earliest ever recorded return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Business Insider’s analysis of Pumpkin Spice Latte launch dates at Starbucks since 2011 shows that, prior to 2018, the chain always launched the PSL the Tuesday after Labour Day – typically allowing PSL super fans to order the drink a few days earlier with an unofficial launch. For the last two years, Starbucks has begun serving the Pumpkin Spice Latte the Tuesday before Labour Day.

This year, Starbucks will start serving the Pumpkin Spice Latte two Tuesdays before Labour Day.

Dunkin’ also launched its fall menu early this year, with the company calling its August 19 debut the chain’s earliest ever launch. Dunkin’s Vice President of Marketing Strategy Jill Nelson, in a statement to USA TODAY, said that, “While there is so much uncertainty heading into the fall, one thing our fans can count on is the return of pumpkin at Dunkin.”

In other words, a particularly stressful and chaotic 2020 prompted the chains to bring back the beloved drink earlier than ever. On social media, people have been calling for the return of the PSL for weeks.

Release the pumpkin spice @Starbucks — JV (@JVFarrell) August 11, 2020

It’s 2020. There are no rules.

– Drink a PSL in 90 degree weather in the middle of August

– Only wear makeup on the top half of your face because your mask covers the bottom half

– Show up drunk to your 9am zoom call — Women Who Love Wine (@wwlwine) August 23, 2020

I’m ready for @Starbucks PSL season that’s the one thing I’ve been excited for in 2020…. and also sweater weather haha — Janette (@Backstreetsmac) August 21, 2020

Alright @Starbucks it’s August. 2020 sucks. Where my Pumpkin Spice Latte at?! Could really use some of that right now… #PSL #basic #LeaveMeAlone — Jenna Kausner (@Jennananana) August 5, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.