Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns on Tuesday, the earliest ever debut of the iconic autumnal drink

The August 25 debut is the earliest ever PSL launch in Starbucks’ recorded history.

Amid a pandemic and a global recession, Pumpkin Spice season starting early can be seen as Starbucks’ attempt to provide one piece of good news this August.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to menus on Tuesday, the drink’s earliest ever launch.

Internal documents viewed by Business Insider reveal that the PSL will return to menus on August 25. NumerousStarbuckslocationsacross the US also confirmed the Tuesday launch date on social media this week.

Starbucks’ Twitter account additionally hinted at the return on Monday, instructing customers to call 1-833-GET-FALL. When people call the number, they can pick from a number of autumnal sounds to listen to – including the audio of someone ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Starbucks declined to comment on the rumoured Tuesday launch on Monday.

Pumpkin Spice season started earlier than ever this year. While autumnal creep is a common complaint in August and early September, 2020 actually inspired earlier launches than ever before.

Dunkin’ launched its fall menu on August 19. According to the chain, it was Dunkin’s earliest ever return of its PSL.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Prior to 2018, Starbucks traditionally launched the Pumpkin Spice Latte on the Tuesday after Labour Day, while offering an early launch for PSL super-fans. In 2018 and 2019, the chain launched the PSL on the Tuesday before Labour Day. This Tuesday – August 25 – is about two weeks before the holiday.

The PSL’s early return seems to be a strategic move, prompted by customers who are desperate for anything that will cheer them up in a chaotic and stressful 2020. As people buy tie-dye and eat at nostalgic fast-food chains, sales of categories that are comforting and familiar are booming.

