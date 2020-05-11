Starbucks plans to reopen its stores across Britain after the government issued guidance on slowly lifting the lockdown

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Starbucks plans to reopen its stores across Britain from May 14 onwards.

Starbucks plans to reopen its stores across Britain in phases from May 14 onward.

The coffee giant said it would place new restrictions for customers such as a to-go only model, contactless payments only, and a limited food menu.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest plans to phase out the UK coronavirus, cafes and restaurants with outdoor spaces will only be allowed to reopen mid-July.

The reopening will begin with drive-thru locations and customers will be able to make purchases at a handful takeaway-only stores across the United Kingdom, the chain said.

In a tweet, Starbucks said its decision was made in line with latest government guidance. For the US, where businesses have already begun to reopen, the chain announced last week that it would have 90% of its locations open from June 1 with adjusted operations.

In line with the latest government guidance, we’re working to reopen our stores in a safe and responsible way. From 14th May, we’ll begin a phased reopening across Britain, beginning with Drive Thru locations and select takeaway-only stores. Find out more https://t.co/y2gtdevcWj pic.twitter.com/70lOQUdRFv — Starbucks UK (@StarbucksUK) May 11, 2020

“During this time, we have been actively engaged with our China and US operations teams as well as operators in Europe who have seen their restrictions ease ahead of ours,” Starbucks UK general manager, Alex Rayner, wrote recently in a letter to UK partners.

Starbucks stores in Britain are expected to look very different from what they were prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s what that could be like, according to the coffee chain:

To-go only model: As opposed to the option of being seated at tables, customers will now only be allowed to pick up their coffee in paper cups from specific takeaway points. Stores will facilitate these pickups via drive-thru, delivery, and takeaway only.

only model: As opposed to the option of being seated at tables, customers will now only be allowed to pick up their coffee in paper cups from specific takeaway points. Stores will facilitate these pickups via drive-thru, delivery, and takeaway only. Social distancing will continue inside stores. Additional cleaning precautions will take place with more frequency and employees are expected to increase their handwashing.

will continue inside stores. Additional cleaning precautions will take place with more frequency and employees are expected to increase their handwashing. Contactless payments: Only payments via card, phone, or the Starbucks Rewards app will be allowed.

Only payments via card, phone, or the Starbucks Rewards app will be allowed. Plexiglass screens will be installed at all coffee stores at the cashier.

will be installed at all coffee stores at the cashier. The food menu will be more limited, with a focus on popular items. However, the beverage menu will continue as before including lattes to cappuccinos, iced coffees, and teas to frappuccinos.

As stores reopen in phases, it might be confusing for people to know which ones are open. Customers in the UK looking to find an open store can visit the store locator on Starbucks UK.

