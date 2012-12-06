Starbucks Plans To Blanket America With At Least 1,500 New Stores

Photo: ЕленАндреа/Flickr

Starbucks is already famous for having a cafe on seemingly every street corner in America, but apparently the country isn’t saturated yet.Starbucks announced at its investor day that it’s planning to add at least 1,500 new locations in the U.S. over the next five years, the AP reports.



That’s a 13 per cent increase in domestic stores, and a good sign for the coffee behemoth that had closed 10 per cent of its U.S. stores in a giant restructuring effort back in 2008.

In addition to the American expansion, Starbucks plans to add about 1,500 stores internationally.

DON’T MISS: 13 Fast Food Items That Have Fanatical Cult Followings >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.