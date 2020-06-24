Starbucks ties up with Impossible to sell a new plant-based breakfast sandwich on revamped summer menu

Starbucks

Starbucks is selling a plant-based sandwich as part of a collaboration with Impossible Foods.

The coffee giant’s revamped summer menu also includes two coffee-based cold brew beverages with almond milk foam topped with either cinnamon or dark cocoa.

The menu reflects Starbucks’ efforts to become a more sustainable company.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Starbucks has partnered with Impossible Foods to add a new plant-based breakfast sandwich to its summer menu.

The new breakfast item, available from Tuesday, June 23, will join a list of other plant-based options on the revamped menu, including two cold-brew coffee beverages with almond milk flavored with dark cocoa or cinnamon.

The new items will add to a list of other plant-based items such as non-dairy drinks, oatmeal, and certified vegan bagels.

Dependent on location, the new breakfast sandwich will be priced between $US4.95-$US5.25.

Available in most US locations, the “Impossible Breakfast Sandwich” is made with a cage-free fried egg and cheddar cheese on ciabatta bread, Starbucks said in a press release.

In January, the coffee chain set a multi-decade goal of becoming a more sustainable, “resource positive” company. Dr. Patrick O. Brown, founder and CEO of Impossible Foods, said Starbucks’ “commitment to add more plant-based ingredients to its menu is a new benchmark for large corporations.”

Previously, the company collaborated with Beyond Meat to roll out a plant-based sandwich in Canada.

Beyond Meat’s partnership extended to a new menu that debuted in China as Starbucks’ stores were slowly reopening following the COVID-19 outbreak. Meat-alternative products are yet to take off in the same way in China as in the US and Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.