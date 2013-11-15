There's Now A Starbucks Store On A Train

Eleven years ago, Starbucks opened its first continental European store in Switzerland, and now the country is home to another Starbucks first: A store on a train.

The two-level car has seating for 50 people, and customers can order from their seats or head to the counter.

According to Lix Muller, who directed the concept design, adapting the Starbucks model to a moving train isn’t that simple. “

“We had to combine functionality and beautiful design, whilst taking into account a variety of factors such as constant movement of the train, space limitation and stringent safety regulations. This is one of the smallest espresso bars and stores we have ever designed,” she said in a press release.

It may be something of a gimmick, but we’d be glad to see good coffee on an early morning train ride through the mountains.

The first coffee-fuelled run will send the train from Geneva Airport to St. Gallen, Switzerland on November 21.

