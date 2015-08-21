Starbucks is transforming coffee shops into bars -- here's what it's like to go to one

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider If you’re looking for a lager instead of a latte, make sure to bring your ID.

Starbucks may soon become a lot more boisterous after 4 p.m.

The Seattle-based chain brought their Starbucks Evenings menu to their Williamsburg store on North 7th Street on Wednesday, making it the first New York location to offer wine, beer, and small dinner dishes.

The Evenings menu first began in Seattle in 2010 and has now spread to 76 locations.

While met with some opposition by local businesses over Starbucks’ liquor licence, they’re hoping to become a local destination for the later crowd.

The company is looking for ways to expand its business beyond coffee, and it plans to roll out the new evening menu in 2,000 of its US locations within five years.

I hopped on the train to Williamsburg to see for myself if Starbucks has what it takes to be a nightly social hub.

This Williamsburg location at 154 N 7th Street opened in 2014 and has a Starbucks Reserve coffee bar as well, offering micro-lot coffees and fancy brewing techniques. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Only two hours into the evening menu offering and the place was pretty busy. A large group had reserved a table and seemed to be enjoying the wine selection. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The space boasts ample seating with large and small tables, a long communal bar, and comfy coffee tables and chairs. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The wine menu offers most varieties of whites and reds, as well as prosecco. There are four selections of Brooklyn Brewery craft beers as well. It's definitely a shock to be carded at a Starbucks. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider In such a big location, it's easy to find a table for a big group of friends, or to find a secluded spot for yourself. It's busy, but not crazy. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider My food promptly arrived, served on a tray by a server who somehow knew where I was sitting. I ordered a salumi plate, truffle mac n' cheese, and a glass of Chardonnay. Everything comes with a bowl of sunflower seeds as well. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Most importantly: the wine. I'm certainly no sommelier, but it seems like pretty good wine to me. Glasses run from $9 to $12, while beers cost between $4 and $5. And sorry, no 'venti' option on the wine glasses. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The salumi plate comes with sliced salami and perfectly thin slices of prosciutto. The portions aren't huge - think tapas sized. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The truffle mac n' cheese was... impressive. The cheese was rich and hot under the crispy breaded crust, and the truffle flavour was subtle, not overpowering. Not bad for a Starbucks meal, and even better at $6. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Along with the salumi plate comes little bread sticks and sweet drop peppers in oil, which add a nice splash of colour. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider I also ordered a goat cheese and artichoke flatbread pizza for $7 because I was pretty curious. A Starbucks pizza? Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It's decent - not bad, but nothing spectacular, and a tad skimpy on toppings. Luckily, the glass of Sauvignon Blanc I had with it was good enough to make up for it. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Can Starbucks redefine the evening gathering spot as hugely as it redefined coffee? With sophisticated food options and a relaxed night atmosphere, they just might do it. Plus, offering wine and beer definitely helps. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

