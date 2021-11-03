I tried Starbucks’ new Sugar Cookie Latte, and it’s perfect for anyone who thinks the other holiday drinks are too sweet

Starbucks’ new holiday drink is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

The Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte — available starting Wednesday — is Starbucks’ first non-dairy holiday drink, a spokesperson for the chain told me.

It features sugar cookie-flavored syrup, along with Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, almond milk, and ice.

The drink is topped with red and green cookie sprinkles, and can also be ordered hot or with oat milk instead.