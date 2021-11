I tried Starbucks’ new Sugar Cookie Latte, and it’s perfect for anyone who thinks the other holiday drinks are too sweet

I headed to my local Starbucks for a preview of the Sugar Cookie Latte, and tried the iced version first.

While it may sound counterintuitive, I’m not surprised that Starbucks decided to make another iced holiday drink. Back when I tried the Irish Cream Cold Brew in 2019, a Starbucks representative told me that “cold is booming.”

“It’s more than 50% of our beverage sales, and we know that everybody loves them year-round,” they added.

I’m a huge fan of the Irish Cream Cold Brew and my go-to winter drink is an Iced Peppermint Mocha, so I was excited to see if the Iced Sugar Cookie Latte would be a hit as well.

I ordered my drink with oat milk (I’m allergic to almonds) and was surprised by how light the coffee looked compared to the promo image. At first glance, it didn’t really stand out — especially compared to recent special Starbucks drinks like the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino.