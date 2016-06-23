People are obsessed with a new purple drink at Starbucks

The craze over Starbucks’ pink drink happened a mere two weeks ago, but it’s already old news.

The coffee company’s newest obsession is the purple drink.



It’s another secret menu item, and you can get it by ordering passion iced tea with soy or coconut milk, vanilla syrup, and blackberries.





Like the pink drink, the equally-photogenic purple drink is starting to take over Instagram. A search of #purpledrink results in a total of 18,000 posts.



If you’re looking for the ultimate Insta, enlist a friend to go with you on your next Starbucks visit. One of you can order the purple drink and the other can order the pink drink.



NOW WATCH: An ingenious chef created a chocolate luge dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.