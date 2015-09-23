Starbucks now has an order ahead feature on its app but it totally failed when we tried it

Starbucks launched an order ahead feature today as part of their app, making it possible to select your drink of choice on your phone and simply grab it from the barista — no long lines! We put the new process to the test, and let’s just say it didn’t go particularly well.

Video produced by Jacqui Frank. Additional camera by Emma Fierberg.

