8 Companies And Sectors That Could Be Transformed By Starbucks Mobile Payments

Photo: Starbucks.com

Starbucks is rolling out its mobile payment nationwide. You can now use an iPhone app to pay for your morning frappalatta.We think it could be a very big deal for mobile payments.



Why?

Because we’ve been waiting over 10 years for our phones to replace our wallets! That’s how long Japan has had near field communication (NFC) chips on their phones and that’s how long we haven’t had it in the West.

We think Starbucks’ nationwide rollout of mobile payments isn’t just a cool new thing for consumers, it could be the start of a big trend toward ubiquitous mobile payments.

Once people start paying for their frappuccinos with their iPhones, it’ll be regular consumers and not just geeks like us demanding to pay for everything with their phones. Other retailers will want to match Starbucks’ attention-grabbing initiative. And existing initiatives around mobile payments will get momentum.

A world where mobile payments finally become prevalent could potentially kill or change many companies’ business models and many sectors. These guys should be paying attention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.