Starbucks taps Mellody Hobson — on the Biden cabinet short-list — as board chair, making her the only Black female director among the largest companies in America

Kate Taylor
Stephen Brashear/Stringer/Getty


Read more:
Starbucks is giving every barista in the US a raise, but some workers demand more as $US15 minimum wage looms

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.