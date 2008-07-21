Starbucks May Relent, Keep Stores, After Protests From Drug-Addict Customers

When Starbucks released its list of the 600 locations it plans to close, it expected some people would be upset: like the poor baristas and other employees who would soon be out of their jobs. But perhaps not enough attention was paid to those poor consumers who would be forced to walk two extra blocks to get their caffeine fix.



WSJ: In towns as small as Bloomfield, N.M., and metropolises as large as New York, customers and city officials are starting to write letters, place phone calls, circulate petitions and otherwise plead with the coffee company to change its mind.

“Now that it’s going away, we’re devastated,” said Kate Walker, a facilities manager for software company SunGard Financial Systems who recently learned of a store closing in New York City…

Ms. Walker is in charge of consolidating 525 people from seven of her company’s New York offices into a new building in January. The Starbucks inside that building, at Madison Avenue and 44th Street [340 Madison], “was something that we were using to psych people up” about the move, she said.

Her hopes were dashed last week when Starbucks released the list of the stores it plans to close. She jumped on the Internet to find a phone number for the company’s main office so she can ask officials to reconsider. “Knowing Starbucks, there’s probably [another] one within a few blocks,” she said. “But that’s probably two blocks too far.”

Starbucks spokeswoman Deb Trevino said company officials are discussing how to handle such pleas; she wouldn’t give details of what they are considering. “It’s not a simple answer,” she said.

Is there another store anywhere nearby? Well, yes, actually several, including shops at 330 Madison, 335 Madison and 295 Madison, which we know is a trek.

