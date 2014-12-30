Starbucks Is Offering A Lifetime Supply To 14 People

Twitter.com/Starbucksnews The Starbucks for Life card is made out of 10k solid gold.

Starbucks is offering a lifetime supply of free coffee to 14 people.

According to the coffee company’s official website, customers will have the opportunity enter the Starbucks It’s A Wonderful Card Ultimate Giveaway until January 5.

The grand prize is the Starbucks for Life card, which is made out of 10k hammered gold and will have the winners’ names engraved on them.

Your chance of winning is slim.

There will be only ten winners in the United States, three in Canada, and one in the UK. As of December 13, Starbucks announced that two people have already won these gold cards.

The card, which has an approximate retail value of $US54,000, is a little misleading. The winners will be entitled to a free Starbucks beverage once a day for thirty years, not an entire lifetime.

Starbucks enthusiasts can enter the contest by purchasing a beverage up to two times a day at Starbucks using a Starbucks card or the mobile app.

Customers will be given a receipt with a sweepstakes code, which they can look up online to see if they have won.

