Starbucks just launched a new, limited-edition iced tea that tastes just like sangria

You can now grab a sangria on your lunch break without getting tipsy.

Starbucks just launched a limited-edition iced tea that tastes just like the boozy wine cocktail.

The Shaken Iced Berry Sangria Herbal Tea is part of the chain’s Spanish-inspired Sunset menu, which consists of summery drinks and desserts.

The drink is made of

Teavana Passion Tango tea, which has notes of hibiscus and lemongrass, and sangria syrup. Made with peach, elderberry, blood orange, and raspberry flavours, the syrup is like a concentrated version of regular sangria, minus the alcohol.

Once the tea and syrup are combined, baristas will add a splash of apple juice for an extra fruity finish, then hand-shake the mixture to make it frothy. The drink is topped off with berries and orange slices.

Not only is the summertime tea as delicious as real sangria, its bright crimson colour makes it the newest addition to Starbucks’ secret Rainbow drinks.

If you are a Starbucks Rewards member, you can get ahold of this drink starting today. For others, the faux sangria will be available starting tomorrow, July 12.

