Starbucks just launched a ridiculous new menu item

Starbucks The Chocolate Brownie Trifle and the Strawberry Shortcake Trifle

Starbucks is rolling out a new menu that include a cup full of, not coffee, but brownies.

On Tuesday, Starbucks announced the launch of a new “Sunset Menu,” which is only served after 3 p.m. On the menu are two items that take Starbucks’ creation of sugary sweet beverages to the limit.

Starting today, you can order a warmed up chocolate brownie, topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle, in a cup at Starbucks. The new menu item, called a Chocolate Brownie Trifle, is accompanied by a the Strawberry Shortcake Trifle, which contains vanilla bean scones, strawberry drizzle, and whipped cream.

Looking at photos, these are potentially the two most decadent — and ridiculous — items that Starbucks has ever served.

Stop into your favourite #starbucks after 3pm for a handcrafted #Trifle. Pairs perfect with our refreshing #Granitas pic.twitter.com/7xNJjyshFv — Janel Harris (@JanelLeaveby11) June 14, 2016

From a business angle, it’s a smart move for the coffee chain. It takes items already in Starbucks’ arsenal (brownies, scones, whipped cream) and combines them in a mind-blowing, semi-absurd sundae.

And, while a cup full of brownie topped with whipped cream may seem like a step past dessert into sheer, sugary insanity, if you’re craving something sweet you’d actually be better served (at least, in terms of calories) ordering the Chocolate Brownie Trifle than some of Starbucks’ other menu items.

The chocolate-packed trifle has 450 calories, 30 grams of fat, and 31 grams of sugar. Meanwhile, a grande S’mores Frappuccino has 460 calories and 57 grams of sugar.

Starbucks Teavana Youthberry White Tea, Caramel Espresso, and Strawberry Lemon Limeade Granitas

The Sunset Menu also features lighter, and but similarly Instagram-worthy, with three Granitas, made with shaved ice plus tea, espresso, or limeade. Flavours include Teavana Youthberry White Tea, Caramel Espresso, and Strawberry Lemon Limeade.

The new Sunset Menu is part of an ongoing effort to bring more customers to Starbucks in the late afternoon and evening. Other promotions have included May’s Frappuccino happy hour, when Frappuccinos were sold for half of their usual prices from 3 to 5 p.m.

