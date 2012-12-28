Now Starbucks Has A Lame Idea To Solve The Fiscal Cliff

Photo: flickr/capelare

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz thinks he has found the solution for the fiscal cliff: Have employees write the words “Come Together” on all customers’ coffee cups in Washington, D.C.The Beatles would be proud.



In an open letter on Starbucks’ blog, Schultz wrote, “It’s a small gesture, but the power of small gestures is what Starbucks is about!”

The rest of the letter, which Forbes characterises as “a kind of austerity kumbaya,” explains:

In the spirit of the Holiday season and the Starbucks tradition of bringing people together, we have a unique opportunity to unite and take action on an incredibly important topic. As many of you know, our elected officials in Washington D.C. have been unable to come together and compromise to solve the tremendously important, time-sensitive issue to fix the national debt. You can learn more about this impending crisis at www.fixthedebt.org.

Rather than be bystanders, we have an opportunity—and I believe a responsibility—to use our company’s scale for good by sending a respectful and optimistic message to our elected officials to come together and reach common ground on this important issue. This week through December 28, partners in our Washington D.C. area stores are writing “Come Together” on customers’ cups.

A spokesperson told CNN that employees don’t have to participate if it makes them feel “uncomfortable.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.