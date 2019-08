Dazaifu, Japan, is home to a Starbucks that puts your neighbourhood coffee shop to shame. The store was designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma, and incorporates a massive wooden lattice that’s made of 2,000 cedar sticks.

