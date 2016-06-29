Starbucks Japan is making Coffee Jelly Frappuccinos and people are freaking out

Starbucks Japan announced a new Coffee Jelly Frappuccino on Tuesday and people are going nuts.
【コーヒー ジェリー & クリーミー バニラ フラペチーノ®発売】 ベイクド チーズケーキ フラペチーノ®が完売した店舗から発売開始。7/2以降は全店で販売します。 https://t.co/RG6xmIm0TQ pic.twitter.com/F6OuzQkRAP
— スターバックス コーヒー (@Starbucks_J) June 23, 2016
The drink, which will retail for 590 yen (US $5.62) from July 2 to August 31 at Starbucks in Japan, will come with an extra-wide straw to make sure no jelly pieces are left behind.
While Starbucks UK offers a similar three-layer caramel coffee Frappuccino, Japan’s version will consist of a whopping four layers — coffee jelly chunks, coffee, creamy custard sauce, and whipped cream.
If you’re wondering what “Coffee Jelly” entails, it’s simply cubes of jelly made with Starbucks’ Dark Roast.
Starbucks Phillipines also offers a similar drink, and it looks delicious:
the new @Starbucks Chocolate Black Tea with Earl Grey Jelly Frappuccino® // try it now! #starbucksph pic.twitter.com/4OFnq1HG8T
— klyde louise II (@klydejarabelo) June 7, 2016
Chocolate Black Tea with Earl Grey Jelly Frappuccino… ???? pic.twitter.com/86Tuvnlckq
— …Peafowl… (@gongjag) June 21, 2016
Those not in Japan are already jealous of the jelly-filled drink:
Why does #Japan have the best flavours?! @StarbucksJapan Coffee Jelly & Vanilla #Frappuccino https://t.co/T7UeATxl6f via @RocketNews24En
— Eudonni Moricom (@eudonni) June 24, 2016
The world is going crazy about the upcoming Coffee Jelly #Frappuccino from @Starbucks_J. https://t.co/R4Rc83lsPw
— Hungryforever (@HungryForeverCo) June 28, 2016
Japan truly does have the best Starbucks flavours, like strawberry cheesecake and mango jelly:
#STARBUCKS #JAPAN #Mango #jelly #Frappuccino pic.twitter.com/oQVd0K4lpm
— rieko♥りえこ❤리에코 (@ririkoba) June 20, 2015
#TGIF Baked Cheesecake Frappuccino w/ Stawberry sauce ONLY in #Starbucks #Japan <3 https://t.co/eLgMBgS49c pic.twitter.com/WbRaMu04pc
— Phuwa’ Kitika (@phuuuuwa) June 24, 2016
Earlier today, ordered matcha frappuccino & added chocolate cookie crumbles to make it look like the one in Japan ???????? pic.twitter.com/F1CKmNdfjV
— S — AB (@NINETEAHOLIC) June 18, 2016
スターバックス ベイクドチーズケーキ フラペチーノ
Star bucks baked cheese cake frappuccino pic.twitter.com/Yj3sMqF2qD
— ai (@ai_k_japan) June 6, 2016
Every time I go to Japan, I try a new #starbucks Frappuccino! Here’s Baked Strawberry Cheesecake! pic.twitter.com/ao2729KPLY
— Colbytee (@ColbyTee) June 27, 2016
