Starbucks Japan is making Coffee Jelly Frappuccinos and people are freaking out

Starbucks Japan announced a new Coffee Jelly Frappuccino on Tuesday and people are going nuts.

The drink, which will retail for 590 yen (US $5.62) from July 2 to August 31 at Starbucks in Japan, will come with an extra-wide straw to make sure no jelly pieces are left behind.

While Starbucks UK offers a similar three-layer caramel coffee Frappuccino, Japan’s version will consist of a whopping four layers — coffee jelly chunks, coffee, creamy custard sauce, and whipped cream.

If you’re wondering what “Coffee Jelly” entails, it’s simply cubes of jelly made with Starbucks’ Dark Roast.

Starbucks Phillipines also offers a similar drink, and it looks delicious:

the new @Starbucks Chocolate Black Tea with Earl Grey Jelly Frappuccino® // try it now! #starbucksph pic.twitter.com/4OFnq1HG8T

— klyde louise II (@klydejarabelo) June 7, 2016

Chocolate Black Tea with Earl Grey Jelly Frappuccino… ???? pic.twitter.com/86Tuvnlckq

— …Peafowl… (@gongjag) June 21, 2016

Those not in Japan are already jealous of the jelly-filled drink:

The world is going crazy about the upcoming Coffee Jelly #Frappuccino from @Starbucks_J. https://t.co/R4Rc83lsPw

— Hungryforever (@HungryForeverCo) June 28, 2016

Japan truly does have the best Starbucks flavours, like strawberry cheesecake and mango jelly:

Earlier today, ordered matcha frappuccino & added chocolate cookie crumbles to make it look like the one in Japan ???????? pic.twitter.com/F1CKmNdfjV

— S — AB (@NINETEAHOLIC) June 18, 2016

スターバックス ベイクドチーズケーキ フラペチーノ Star bucks baked cheese cake frappuccino pic.twitter.com/Yj3sMqF2qD

— ai (@ai_k_japan) June 6, 2016

Every time I go to Japan, I try a new #starbucks Frappuccino! Here’s Baked Strawberry Cheesecake! pic.twitter.com/ao2729KPLY

— Colbytee (@ColbyTee) June 27, 2016

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.