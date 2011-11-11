Howard Schultz Was One Of Jamba Juice's Early Investors, Now He's Competing Against Them

Photo: AP

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was one of Jamba Juice’s first, biggest investors.Now he’s competing against them.



Today Starbucks announced that it purchased the premium juice label Evolution Fresh for $30 million, and that it’ll start rolling out juice bars in 2012.

It’s is part of a huge re-branding campaign. Starbucks recently dropped “coffee” from its mermaid logo and said the juice bars would be part of a much larger health and wellness chain (via Reuters).

This only four years after the company was in dire straits, and Schultz returned as CEO to turn the company around. He pulled it off successfully, even during a recession.

Starbucks has a strong, high-quality brand, which will help it break into the $1.6-billion premium juice market (and the $50 billion health and wellness industry).

The challenge is to avoid the troubles that nearly sunk the company just a few years ago: over-expansion and -corporatization. Starbucks is smart to begin by launching the juice bars on the West Coast before rolling out further.

It will be interesting to see if Jamba Juice — where Schultz also served on its board of directors — changes its strategy to compete.

Here’s part of the Schultz/Jamba Juice backstory, according to Funding Universe:

[Venture capitalist Bob] Kagle enlisted Starbucks’ chairman and CEO, Howard Schultz, to participate in an initial $3 million round of funding for Juice Club. After meeting with [founder Kirk] Perron and finding that they shared similar values, Schultz subsequently agreed to join the board. Perron also turned to Starbucks’ real estate brokers to co-locate some outlets with Starbucks, since the two franchises were not in direct competition. With Schultz’s blessing, Juice Club was able to raise a further $19 million from seven venture groups, one of which was Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s Global Retail Partners. A wider group of investors would ultimately invest an additional $44 million in the business.

