A Brooklyn woman turned her hobby into a business, and is now selling pop tarts to Starbucks stores across the country

Starting next week, Starbucks customers will be able to get a side of childhood nostalgia with their coffee.

The company announced today that it will start selling Megpies — handmade, artisanal pop tarts made by Brooklyn baker Megan Ritchie.

The tarts — described on their package as “pockets of joy” — will be available in two flavours: strawberry, and cinnamon and brown sugar.

The story behind them is inspiring.

At 18, Ritchie move from Washington to NYC to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Not long after moving, Ritchie and her roommate started baking doughnuts, which they sold to morning commuters from the front steps of their apartment.

Megpies / Facebook They are available in two flavours at Starbucks: strawberry, and cinnamon and brown sugar.

Two years later, her roommate had moved away, but Ritchie was still baking. In 2011, she launched Megpies, focusing on pop tarts. She supplied local cafés by bike.

With the help of her boyfriend, Megpies’ business grew considerably in the next few years. In 2014, Starbucks started selling her tarts at a handful of their NYC locations, and, starting July 12th, they will be sold at 7,500 stores across the country.

According to Starbucks, the tarts are “known for their buttery, flaky crust, jam filling, and sweet frosting.”

Sounds like a good breakfast to us!

