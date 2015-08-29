Starbucks is selling 2 new beverages --  here's the verdict

Summer isn’t over just yet, thanks to Starbuck’s.

Thursday the company launched their “Last Sip of Summer” frappuccino flavours to celebrate the bonus week before Labour Day.

So while you may have to hold out a bit longer for the Pumpkin Spice Latte season, take solace in these two pretty delicious flavours: Strawberry Shortcake, and Blackberries and Creme.

They’re available to order at participating locations in the US and Canada through September 7. Business Insider got a chance to try the new offerings, and over all we’re pretty pleased with the results.

The strawberry shortcake frappuccino is a blend of strawberries, strawberry juice, ice, milk, and vanilla bean. The shortcake flavour is cleverly added with a shot of hazelnut syrup – it actually does taste like strawberry shortcake somehow. Of course, the whipped cream on top always helps.

Topped with a dusting of “cinnamon dolce”, the blackberry frappuccino is a mixture of blackberries, vanilla bean, milk, and ice, and obviously topped with whipped cream. It’s good, but not as good as the strawberry flavour – it could use more blackberries, as the fruity flavour comes off a little weak.

Whichever you prefer, these are the kind of drinks to enjoy in these last few hot days of summer. But if you’re counting calories, maybe skip these or get a tall size, because these are loaded with milk and whipped cream.

