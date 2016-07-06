Starbucks is planning to raise prices

Starbucks will start charging up to 30 cents more for some beverages.

The coffee company announced the change after admitting it accidentally charged some customers higher prices in advance.

Here’s the full release from Starbucks:

“On July 12, Starbucks is planning a small price increase on select beverages. Unfortunately, that price adjustment was prematurely entered into the point of sale systems in our U.S. company-operated stores. As a result, some customers were charged incorrectly. The maximum any customer could have been overcharged is 30 cents per beverage. The error has been corrected and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. If a customer believes this mistake impacted the price of their beverage, we encourage them to please contact Starbucks Customer Service at 1-800-782-7282, and we will gladly make this right.”

Starbucks beverages typically cost more than those from competitors like Dunkin’ Doughnuts and McDonald’s.

For instance, a medium-sized latte at McDonald’s costs $2 less than a similar one from Starbucks.

