Starbucks just launched one of its most generous free drink offers in years

Starbucks Starbucks is giving away free tall espresso beverages.

Starbucks is really getting into the holiday spirit this year.

The coffee chain is giving away free tall espresso beverages — which typically cost between $3 to $5 — at more than 1,000 locations between December 23 and January 2. Espresso beverages include lattes, cappuccinos, and mochas.

Unlike Starbucks’ other free drink offers, you don’t have to make an initial purchase to earn the reward.

But there’s one catch — only 100 Starbucks locations will offer the free beverages on any given day.

That means the locations will change daily over the 10 days of the promotion, called “10 days of cheer.” To find out which stores are providing the free drinks, customers must visit starbuckscheer.com.

The offer is also only available during a one-hour time period each day — from 1 to 2 p.m. — at participating locations. That means lines for the free drinks could get pretty long in some areas.

In addition to getting a free drink, you can also get a “cheer card” at participating locations that provide discounts on drinks and food.

