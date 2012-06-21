Starbucks Is Coming Out With A Store Totally Devoted To Tazo Tea

Photo: By corsairstw on Flickr

Starbucks is opening a store focused on its Tazo tea line in Seattle, reports Melissa Allison at the Seattle Times.The Tazo tea shop will sell both hot and iced tea drinks, along with tea lattes. There will also be a blending station that lets customers come up with their own concoctions using Tazo’s existing lineup of teas.



It’s another important signal from Starbucks, which has recently shown its commitment to developing its retail business in other ways across the country — and the world.

Starbucks opened its first Evolution Fresh juice bar in March, and followed that up with the big $100 million purchase of La Boulange bakery earlier this month.

Tazo vice president Charlie Cain told the Seattle Times that the brand wants to “raise customer expectations for tea the same way Starbucks did for coffee.”

There’s no word yet on whether the new store will fix the design flaws in its Tazo tea bags that infuriated Business Insider senior editor Jim Edwards.

NOW SEE: 15 Crazy Starbucks Customers Who Will Make You Never Wants To Be A Barista >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.