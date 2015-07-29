Twitter/Starbucks News The Mocha Coconut Frappuccino is now available in stores in the United States and Canada.

Starbucks is bringing back a popular beverage.

The Mocha Coconut Frappuccino returned to the coffee chain’s menu last Thursday.

The drink briefly appeared on the company’s menu in 2002 and 2011 but had been discontinued until now, according to Delish.

The blended beverage is made of coffee, mocha sauce, coconut syrup and milk. It’s available for a limited time in the US and Canada.

Customers have the option to add whipped creme and coconut flakes.

The company will offer a bottled Mocha Coconut beverage that’s sold in grocery stores year-round, according to a press release.

The chain offers many bottled versions of its’ signature beverages in grocery stores nationwide, like its Iced Espresso Classic lattes, mochas, and frappuccinos.

Customers were delighted to hear that the Mocha Coconut Frappuccino returned to the chain’s menu.