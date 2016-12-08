Starbucks is adding soup to its menu

Starbucks Starbucks’ new chicken soup.

Starbucks will soon be adding soup to its menu in an effort to grow its food business.

This spring, Starbucks will begin a regional rollout of a new line of organic soups, Sharon Rothstein, the company’s global marketing officer, announced on Wednesday at Starbucks’ Investor Day. Varieties will include chicken and tomato soup.

Rothstein said that with 50% of Starbucks’ traffic coming after 11 a.m., there is a huge opportunity for Starbucks to grow its food business beyond breakfast.

In the next five years, the company plans to double its lunch business, which represents Starbucks’ fastest growing part of its food sales.

Other menu launches that Starbucks discussed with investors include new Sous Vide Egg Bites and a gluten-free breakfast sandwich, both of which will debut in early 2017.

