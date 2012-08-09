Mobile Payment Startup Square Is Going To Be The Payment Method In Every Starbucks In America

Jack Dorsey’s mobile payments startup, Square, landed a monster deal. It’s getting a $25 million investment from Starbucks, as well as partnership that makes Square the official credit and debit card transaction company for Starbucks in the U.S. With this deal Square, goes from being a niche payment company to a part of one of the biggest companies in the country.



Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Why Google Should Be Thrilled Apple Isn’t Going To Preload YouTube On The iPhone

What We’ve Learned From The Apple-Samsung Trial: Apple Is An Ordinary Company With Extraordinary Employees

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.