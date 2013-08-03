What It's Like To Go To Starbucks In Russia

One of the most hospitable experiences I’ve ever had took place in a Moscow Starbucks.
It was a hot, humid day in July, and cold caffeinated beverages were calling my name. I copped out on having a uniquely Russian experience in a small family-owned coffee shop and fell into a Starbucks instead.
I ended up having a uniquely Russian experience anyway, drinking and socializing with the employees!
There are books to read and boardgames to play while you drink your beverage. The only English title I could find was 'Radio Receiver Theory.'
I got an iced latte to fight the heat. They managed to spell my name more correctly than any Starbucks ever has in America.
The employees sat with me and walked me through a coffee tasting. There was even chocolate! I stumbled through one of the only Russian phrases I know: 'Vy ochen milaya!' or 'You are very nice!'
