We visited Starbucks in Korea, where the coffee giant sells cheese-flavored mochas and purple K-pop cheesecake

Kate Taylor/Business Insider South Korea has more than 1,200 Starbucks locations.

I visited a Starbucks in Seoul while travelling in South Korea.

South Korea is a major market for Starbucks, with more than 1,200 locations of the coffee giant open in the country.

Menu items such as a cheese-flavored mocha and purple K-pop branded cheesecake originally confused me, but a taste test revealed why South Korea is a Starbucks success story.

SEOUL, South Korea – When I arrived in Seoul, one thing immediately made me feel like I was back home in New York City: Even in a city with hundreds of coffee options, there was a Starbucks on every corner.

South Korea has more than 1,200 Starbucks locations, more than the United Kingdom or Mexico, making the country one of the coffee giant’s largest markets. Plus, a little Instagram stalking reveals that Starbucks locations in Korea often feature some of the most interesting and aesthetically pleasing menu items.

Eager to see how Starbucks’ Seattle roots translate in Seoul – and looking for a place with WiFi – I visited Starbucks shortly after arriving in South Korea. I discovered the stores have a lot in common with locations in the US, but also a few key differences – including cheese mochas and K-pop-themed menus.

Here is what it is like to visit Starbucks in South Korea.

Walking into a Starbucks in the Myeongdong neighbourhood, I was struck by how similar the location was to a nice, new Starbucks in New York. From the menu signage (written in Korean and English) to the light wooden tones, the essential Starbucks experience was the same.

I visited South Korea soon after the first coronavirus cases were reported in the country, so pretty much every person I encountered working in restaurants, coffee shops, and stores was wearing a mask.

I decided to try to mix things up with the menu. I ordered a Purple Star Cupcake and the Happy Cheese White Mocha.

Yes, that is a cheese mocha. The limited-time offering, which rolled out to celebrate the “Year of the White Mouse” during the Lunar New Year, takes a sweet mocha and covers it with cheese whipped cream and a little faux Swiss cheese topper.

While I wasn’t sure about mixing cheese and Starbucks, the Happy Cheese White Mocha ended up being lovely. It tasted like a white chocolate mocha, with a sweet-and-salty twist from the whipped cream. If anything, the cheese improved on the classic.

My biggest issue with the cheesy beverage was the faux cheese topper. The plasticky add-on fell into my cheese and melted. When I scraped some up, it tasted like a mix of white chocolate and candy corn.

I was less impressed by the Purple Star Cupcake. The sweet treat was part of a collaboration between Starbucks and K-pop stars BTS. Since purple is the colour of the BTS fandom, the entire menu is supposed to be purple — but the cupcake ended up being more of a mauve.

Also, digging in revealed that the treat was not so much a cupcake as a sort of mousse. It was interesting, but with a slightly sloppy presentation, did not quite meet my expectations. BTS’s fanbase ARMY deserves better.

However, a visit to a different Starbucks the next day revealed some more impressive BTS-themed options, including the Purple Berry Cheesecake and Blooming Purple Vin Chaud.

The Purple Berry Cheesecake is a dessert more worthy of international superstars. The purple is actually purple and the flavour is rich without entering full decadent mode.

It’s not a dessert game changer — but look at this swirl!

The Blooming Purple Vin Chaud was similarly Instagram ready. The drink is apparently flavored with elderflower, grape juice, and fruit, but it basically tastes like sweet iced tea with tinges of grape and florals. Still, it didn’t cross the line to sickly sweetness that many Frappuccinos trample.

The duo hit the sweet spot of Starbucks Instagram bait — branding with a high-profile group of celebrities meets actually attractive menu items. Plus, there was a feel-good message: a portion of sales are going toward funding programs for disadvantaged youth in South Korea.

The only downside of the drink was its lack of caffeine. So, I closed out my reporting on Starbucks in Korea with something that is also on the American menu — a cold brew with cold foam.

Turns out, in the US or in Korea, I’m a fan. Adding cold brew to the menu has been a major sales driver for Starbucks. I personally find the cold foam to be a positive addition that make the drink feel like less of a caffeine delivery method.

Starbucks also had some merchandise in South Korea that you can’t find in the US.

Unfortunately, most of the merch from the BTS collection had already sold out. The Korean Herald reported that BTS fans were lining up to buy the Starbucks merchandise the day it went on sale.

Some merch remained, like this snow globe featuring a sweet mouse with a Starbucks cup.

The store also sells some Korea-specific merchandise.

All in all, Starbucks in South Korea reminded me a lot of home. Even things that set it apart, such as cheese-flavored mochas and K-pop cheesecake, represent a continuation of Starbucks’ flavours and messaging.

As Starbucks continues its international expansion, Korea is an example of how the coffee giant is evolving to take over the world, without its reputation taking a hit.

