Starbucks has a line of iced teas that it only releases in Singapore. I tried them all to see which is best.

- Starbucks has a line of six iced tea drinks that are exclusive to its Singapore locations.
- They’re made with different varieties of tea, including black, oolong, and hibiscus.
- I’m a tea lover and tested them all one evening, but found only two were worth the money.
The city-state’s Starbucks stores have a selection of six iced tea drinks made with different varieties of tea, including black, oolong, and hibiscus.
Starbucks began selling drinks made with uts own brand of tea, Teavana, in over 6,2000 stores in Asia in 2016. Nikkei Asia described the recipes as “more complex” than the herbal and green tea-based drinks in the US.
“Asian consumers want more than just tea but the flavor and boldness,” Starbucks’ China and Asia Pacific product line innovation director Vera Wang told Nikkei in September 2016.
Starbucks Singapore did not reply to my requests for comment for this story.
I ordered a tall of each, the smallest size available. Here’s a full look at what I ordered:
1. Iced Shaken Golden Monkey Tea Lemonade, 5.70 Singapore dollars ($4.10)
2. Iced Shaken Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls, S$6.90
3. Iced Shaken Hibiscus Tea Lemonade, S$5.70
4. Iced Shaken Zen Clouds Oolong Lemonade, S$5.70
5. Strawberry Golden Monkey Tea Lemonade, S$5.90
6. Strawberry Zen Clouds Oolong Lemonade, $5.90
I found the drink was mild but not bland. There was also a bit of pulp that gave it a fruity edge, and I liked the way the tea and lemonade mixed together.
I then tried the Iced Shaken Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls (pictured above, right) which Starbucks said is bright and floral. It’s infused with pomegranate juice-filled boba.
The sweetness of the pomegranate complemented the earthy tea, which gave it a balanced taste. Although the prices at Starbucks stores in Singapore can be quite expensive, I’d happily buy this iced tea again.
The lemonade version was more watered down, without much sweetness. It was also quite sour. I prefer teas to be balanced rather than lean heavily on sweet, sour, or bitter flavors, so I won’t be ordering this drink again.
The Iced Shaken Zen Clouds Oolong Lemonade (pictured above, right) had a similar flavor profile to the hibiscus tea-based lemonade.
While I usually enjoy oolong tea on its own or in bubble tea, Starbucks’ version just fell flat. It was sour and watery, and I could barely taste the oolong flavor.
I was disappointed to not pick up on the lemonade flavors either, so the drink was a hard pass for me.
While this drink was more balanced than the other lemonade-mixed teas, it just tasted like lemonade. For the price, grabbing a freshly made lemonade from a local shop, or Singapore’s version, homemade iced lemon tea, would be more worth the money.
Last but not least, I had the Strawberry Zen Clouds Oolong Lemonade (pictured above, right).
While I already had two disappointing lemonade-mixed iced teas, I was hopeful that the oolong flavor would finally shine.
It was deliciously light and fruity — the juiciness from the strawberry syrup lifted the oolong tea with touch of sweetness. It was one of the best from the line.
As the freshly made iced lemon tea at my neighborhood hawker costs four to five dollars less, most of the Starbucks’ iced teas I tried felt overpriced. I personally can’t justify the premium price for drinks that don’t have a pronounced tea flavor or fragrance.
For me, the line of iced teas wasn’t anything special, and I would much rather have a cup of freshly brewed tea to satisfy my tea fix.
