Every holiday drink at Starbucks ranked, from the Sugar Cookie Latte to the Irish Cream Cold Brew

The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha tasted exactly like the regular white chocolate mocha available year-round, with some added sugar.

The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is espresso, steamed milk, “and flavors of caramelized white chocolate finished with whipped cream and a topping of holiday sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls.” Despite the sugar sparkles and pearls it has fewer calories — “only” 420.

Apparently, the only difference between the holiday White Chocolate Mocha and the regular, year-round version are the red sugar sparkles and pearls, which mine, sadly didn’t have this year — though, in the past, they have been on the drink.

That’s completely OK with me because I’m a fan of the year-round version. However, if you like the actual taste of coffee, this is not the drink for you. The “caramelized white chocolate mocha sauce” completely masks any coffee flavor.

Plus, this drink is already cloyingly sweet. It essentially tastes like a toasted marshmallow.