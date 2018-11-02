Every holiday drink at Starbucks ranked, from the Sugar Cookie Latte to the Irish Cream Cold Brew

My least favorite drink, unfortunately, was the Irish Cream Cold Brew.

This was a bit shocking to me, as Starbucks’ fall cold-brew offering, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, is one of my all-time favorite drinks. But the holiday version, which is the chain’s signature cold brew with “Irish Cream flavored syrup, topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Foam and a strike of cocoa powder,” was not for me.

To me, it tasted sour, and it didn’t pair well at all with the foam. I was only able to take a few sips.

It is one of the lower-calorie options, containing 200 calories in a grande.