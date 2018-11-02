Every holiday drink at Starbucks ranked, from the Sugar Cookie Latte to the Irish Cream Cold Brew

- Starbucks has six holiday drinks this year, including its first non-dairy offering, the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.
- I tried all six and ranked them.
- The newest latte was close to unseating my all-time favorite, the Chestnut Praline Latte.
The fan-favorite Gingerbread Latte was taken off the menu in 2019, and in 2021, we also lost the Eggnog Latte.
The Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is their newest offering, and the chain’s first non-dairy holiday drink.
To me, it tasted sour, and it didn’t pair well at all with the foam. I was only able to take a few sips.
It is one of the lower-calorie options, containing 200 calories in a grande.
Apparently, the only difference between the holiday White Chocolate Mocha and the regular, year-round version are the red sugar sparkles and pearls, which mine, sadly didn’t have this year — though, in the past, they have been on the drink.
That’s completely OK with me because I’m a fan of the year-round version. However, if you like the actual taste of coffee, this is not the drink for you. The “caramelized white chocolate mocha sauce” completely masks any coffee flavor.
Plus, this drink is already cloyingly sweet. It essentially tastes like a toasted marshmallow.
This sweet latte underwhelmed me. In my opinion, there isn’t anything to differentiate it from Starbucks’ regular Caramel Latte.
It is supposed to have a topping that’s reminiscent of crème brûlée, a popular custard dessert, which I’m assuming is what the little crumbs on top are. But they were too subtle to taste.
If anything, it tastes a bit smokier than the regular Caramel Latte, which makes sense — brulée means burned in French. In the context of baking, it normally refers to the torching of sugar. If you like caramel, but sometimes find it a bit too sweet, this charred-tasting version is for you.
It is also a holiday classic, made with espresso, steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup. It’s topped with whipped cream and “dark chocolate curls.”
It contains 440 calories in a grande size.
However, few flavors conjure the holidays and winter as well as peppermint does. So if you’re looking for a drink to sip on while blasting “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” this is your best bet.
Even though mine was missing the sprinkles, I didn’t mind. From the first whiff I took, I already felt like I was inside a warm kitchen baking sugar cookies (or at least, inside a Bath & Body Works smelling a sugar cookie candle).
But, as my colleague Anneta Konstantinides pointed out, despite this drink’s sickly sweet name, it’s not too sweet at all. It does taste like a sugar cookie, but in a pleasant way, and the aftertaste that lingers didn’t bother me at all.
It’s 180 calories of festive cheer in a cup.
The nutty flavor wasn’t too overbearing, so I was able to still get a taste of the coffee. It was also not as sweet as the rest. In fact, I’d say it strikes the perfect balance between syrupy and sweet. The Starbucks website was correct in saying it evokes “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”
The spiced praline crumbs were also my favorite topping.
Starbucks was also long overdue for a non-dairy addition to its holiday menu, and it was such a pleasant surprise that the sugar cookie-flavored drink wasn’t a cavity in a cup. I can’t wait to try the iced version.
However, if you’re looking to get in on the holiday fun, but hate the taste of coffee, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is the drink for you.