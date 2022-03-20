I tried a Starbucks frappuccino that’s made out of roasted green tea leaves and can’t be found in the US. It was so sweet I couldn’t finish it.

In Singapore, Starbucks sells a hojicha-tea based frappuccino that can’t be found in the US.

The frappuccino was first released in Japan in 2017, and was initially made with caramel sauce. It was later added to Singapore menus as a permanent item.

Hojicha is made from roasted green tea leaves, and typically has a reddish brown color.

Starbucks’ version of hojicha is made from a secret blend of five tea varieties. Traditional hojicha, like all Japanese teas, is not mixed with sugar or cream.

Starbucks Singapore did not reply to my requests for comment for this story.