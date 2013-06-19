The 9 Highest Calorie Drinks You Can Get At Starbucks

Starbucks announced Tuesday it will begin
posting calorie information on its menus at stores nationwide next week.The company made the move ahead of a proposed Food and Drug Administration food labelling requirement that’s expected to go into effect next year.
Starbucks locations in New York and a few other cities already post calorie information on their menus. But to the rest of the country, these calorie counts could come as a shock.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
The Tazo Green Tea Frappuccino has 560 calories — the same at the Chocolate Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream.
Bonus! The three highest calorie food items are the Sausage and Cheddar Classic Breakfast Sandwich, Iced Lemon Pound Cake, and Egg Salad Sandwich. Each has 500 calories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.