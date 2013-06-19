The 9 Highest Calorie Drinks You Can Get At Starbucks

Starbucks announced Tuesday it will begin



posting calorie information on its menus at stores nationwide next week.The company made the move ahead of a proposed Food and Drug Administration food labelling requirement that’s expected to go into effect next year.

Starbucks locations in New York and a few other cities already post calorie information on their menus. But to the rest of the country, these calorie counts could come as a shock.

The White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino has 510 calories. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. The Double Chocolatey Chip Frappuccino has 520 calories. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. The Caffé Vanilla Frappuccino has 530 calories. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. The White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino has 550 calories. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. The Tazo Green Tea Frappuccino has 560 calories — the same at the Chocolate Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. The Java Chip Frappuccino has 580 calories. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Peppermint Hot Chocolate both have have 590 calories. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. A White Chocolate Mocha has 620 calories. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. The White Hot Chocolate is the menu leader with 640 calories. For the beverage items in this slideshow, we looked at calorie counts for a 20-ounce Venti (large) with whole milk and whipped cream. Bonus! The three highest calorie food items are the Sausage and Cheddar Classic Breakfast Sandwich, Iced Lemon Pound Cake, and Egg Salad Sandwich. Each has 500 calories. Now see some more unexpected food facts 12 Processed Foods Companies Try To Convince You Are Natural >

